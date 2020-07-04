THE average number of coronavirus related deaths per day at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been calculated at 1.75 fatalities per day.

The same average has been calculated for three other surrounding trusts, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The York trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.

Between March 1 and July 2, there was a total of 214 Covid-19 related deaths within the York trust, which breaks down to an average of 1.75 deaths per day.

Out of the four trusts, this is the second highest figure. The Leeds trust figure is the highest, with an average of 2.73 virus-related deaths per day.

The average number of deaths in the Bradford trust stands at 1.85 per day, which is of a similar size to York.

The Harrogate trust has the lowest figure, with an average of 0.66 deaths per day. However, this is the smallest of the four trusts.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “Health care staff have worked so hard to save lives over the last few months, but there can be no scope for complacency as these figures show.

“Covid-19 remains a dangerous infection. Those who have lost a family member or friend to the virus know all too well the devastating cost.

“This is why we need to understand the data, review how things could have been improved and continue to protect each other through keeping our distance and keeping safe.”

While the trusts compared in the figures vary in size, they are located in the North East and Yorkshire region and surround the York trust area.