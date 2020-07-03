MAN arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after an alleged attack in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say detectives investigating a sexual offence near Fairburn, in the Selby District, have arrested a suspect.

The incident occurred at around 7am on Thursday June 18, when the victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking beside the A1246.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Following extensive enquiries, a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

"He has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. In particular, they want drivers with dash-cams in their vehicles to check if they have any footage recorded on the A1246 between Fairburn and the junction with the A63. They are looking specifically for footage recorded between 6.15am and 7am on Thursday 18 June 2020."

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12200102719 when providing details about this incident.