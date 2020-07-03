A POLICEMAN has lost his job after starting a relationship with a domestic violence victim.
PC Shawn Jagger, who worked as a response officer for North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough & Ryedale, was dismissed without notice on July 2 after a four day misconduct hearing which was held in private.
PC Jagger faced the allegation that he breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct. It was concluded that the allegation was proven and that PC Jagger’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
The hearing was told that PC Jagger met a vulnerable woman after she reported an incident of domestic violence on February 4 2017. They heard that PC Jagger then commenced a relationship with her from 1 June 1 and November 9 the same year, which involved him having sexual contact with her.
PC Jagger was dismissed without notice and his name will be added to the Police Barred List.
Speaking about the dismissal Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain said: “The behaviour of PC Jagger is absolutely unacceptable and falls far below the standards of professional behaviour which the public and his colleagues expect. Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is abhorrent and will not be tolerated. I recognise and applaud the bravery of the victim in coming forward to provide the evidence needed to enable the immediate dismissal of PC Jagger.”
