ANOTHER York cafe is closing its doors for good.

True Story, the family-friendly, dog-friendly vegan cafe just outside York’s historic Bar Walls in Lord Mayor’s Walk will not be reopening now that the lockdown rules have been eased.

The family-run restaurant posted on their Facebook page, a quotes from Dr Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

They went on to say that they plan to turn the building - which has the Bile Beans sign on the end of it in to a family home.

They say: “One things leads to another and a new chapter begins. True Story is evolving, into our family home. We will not be reopening on July 4 and this is ‘Farewell Folks’.

“We’ve had a wonderful time and with beautiful memories the family would like to thank you all, we quite literally could not have done it without you.”

“You are amazing, food is love and we truly enjoyed sharing it with you. Who knows what the future holds. . . Till then.”

Alongside being a cafe, True Story also held yoga classes as well as a late night supper club and hosted live music acts.

Last week The Press reported that York is home to the healthiest high street in the UK after financial services firm Bankrate created The HealthRate index, analysing the amenities surrounding UK high streets, awarding each city a score based on the healthy life choices, social interaction and mental wellbeing they promote.

York came out on top with 471 points in total and vegan, vegan-friendly and vegetarian restaurants like True Story were cited as having helped York to get it’s high score.

Bankrate said York has 162 vegan-friendly restaurants ‘surrounding the high street’.