THE latest figures confirm that it has now been almost two weeks since the last coronavirus related death was recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of virus-related deaths within the trust remains at 214. The last death was recorded in the trust on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 38 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,832.
Patients were aged between 33 and 96 years old. Two patients, aged 50 and 69, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.