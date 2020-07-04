A HORSE-drawn cart has delivered beer to pubs in preparation for their reopening today.
Samuel Smith's Brewery in Tadcaster used its shire horses to get supplies to its venues.
City of York Council has created a recovery pack for licensed premises - with current advice on noise and litter, environmental health and food safety.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “This is an important opportunity to show how, in York, whilst it’s great for people to enjoy our beautiful, historic city centre, we also expect people to drink responsibly and be considerate towards everyone including residents who live in the city centre.
“I have written to the Home Secretary to request urgent and greater clarity about any changes to licensing arrangements."
The council is looking at options to help businesses with less space, which cannot meet social distancing advice of two metres or one-metre plus mitigation - such as masks.