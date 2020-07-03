A PARISH council has launched a £15,000 fundraising campaign to buy land on York’s outskirts where one of the key battles of 1066 was fought.

Fulford Parish Council wants to acquire eight acres of Fulford Ings, adjoining the village green, so as to preserve it permanently as open space for the public to enjoy.

It says an interpretative trail could be created about the Battle of Fulford - the first of the three great battles of 1066 which ended with the Battle of Hastings, which changed the course of British history.

Archaeologist Chas Jones, who has donated £200, says the land is the precise field where the Fulford battle turned.

“King Harald Hardrada led his Norse army over the stream to get behind the English, who were advancing at the ford, 350m away,” he said.

“With public paths over the whole battlefield, if we can bring this land into public ownership we could have an amazing place to explain the battle to visitors. This is a very important, indeed unique, piece of national heritage which we must save.”

A parish spokeswoman said one part of the land was a degraded Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the council hoped to restore its ecological value.

“Another part could provide much needed space to plant trees,” she said.

“Additionally, the 1066 Battle of Fulford was fought along Germany Beck and with the land in public ownership the parish council, together with people from the community could create an interpretative trail along the beck as well as facilitating further archaeological investigations.

“Fulford Ings is a valuable part of the cultural and historical heritage of Fulford and provides green space for people to enjoy – something many of us locally have appreciated more than ever in recent months.

"In the past, Ings land was owned in common but more recently, some areas, including the land now for sale, were sold into private ownership.

“Some funds have been set aside by the Parish Council but more will be needed to secure the land at auction."

*To support the appeal, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/fulford-ings-land-purchase-campaign