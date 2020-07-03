THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show the combined total for pillar 1 and 2 coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area.
The figures show the total to be 895 cases, which means combining the two case types almost doubles the amount.
Before the pillar 2 cases were considered in the total earlier this week, the total for the York area stood at 463.
The total for the North York County Council area has also nearly doubled, with the total now standing at 2,504 cases. The total for the East Riding of Yorkshire area has increased to 1,628.
The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of cases in the UK stands at 283,757, with 43,995 of these sadly resulting in a death.