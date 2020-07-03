YORK police have put out a warning to anyone thinking of drink driving as pubs and bars reopen.

As pubs and bars reopen tomorrow, the message from police is: ‘Now you’ve got your pub back, don’t lose your licence!’

North Yorkshire Police said officers across the county will be on the lookout for drink drivers as scores of people turn out for their first pub pint in months.

Police are also urging people to think about how they will get home – the usual public transport options may not be available and taxis are likely to be very busy.

Traffic Sergeant Andrew Morton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Everyone’s waited a long time for a few pints with friends down the pub.

“And while a night out may feel a bit different, the rules on drink driving remain exactly the same.

“We will be on the lookout for drink drivers – we know a small minority will risk it, and we will be out on our roads to catch them.

“Do not do something you’ll regret.

“Plan ahead and bear in mind that getting home is likely to be more difficult than usual.

“Have fun, stay safe, and remember now you’ve got your pub back, don’t lose your licence.”

There will be a high-visibility roads policing presence during the campaign, which starts today.

Driver checks are taking place throughout the York, Harrogate, Scarborough, Selby, Craven, Hambleton, Ryedale and Richmondshire.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who gives a positive breath test or who fails to provide a specimen is taken into police custody. After being charged, they are taken to court where they are likely to be banned from driving, fined and end up with a criminal record.

"Police are also encouraging people who can share information about suspected drink drivers to contact the force, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"To report drink driving, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. If you see an incident that is about to happen or is happening now, call 999."