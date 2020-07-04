ALL council play areas in the East Riding are due to reopen today, following the latest Government advice.
There are 84 play areas across the East Riding – with play equipment such as climbing frames and swings for young children – but all of them have been closed since the lockdown began in March.
But with further lockdown restrictions eased by the Government, play areas are allowed to reopen from this weekend.
However people are being urged to take notice of signs at all of the sites reminding families of the current Covid-19 restrictions in place to help keep everyone safe.
These include:
• Judge the risk of Covid-19 to you and your family before entering the play area.
• If you or anyone in your family are showing symptoms of Covid-19 do not enter the play area.
• Wash or sanitise your hands before and after using the play area and try not to touch your face while playing.
• Remember to socially distance from people who are outside of your bubble.
• Refrain from eating and drinking in the play area.
Comments are closed on this article.