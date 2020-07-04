TO mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS bosses at York Hospital have said a huge thank you to staff and the public.

In an open letter chief executive Simon Morritt and trust chairman, Sue Symington, said: "The NHS, and indeed our Trust, could not have achieved this without the commitment and skills of all our people, whose professionalism, and continued and sustained hard work has been unfailing despite the most difficult and challenging circumstances. We are humbled and inspired to see their dedication to our patients, as well as their compassion, warmth and friendship to one another. Their work is truly recognised, respected and valued.