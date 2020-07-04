TO mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS bosses at York Hospital have said a huge thank you to staff and the public.
In an open letter chief executive Simon Morritt and trust chairman, Sue Symington, said: "The NHS, and indeed our Trust, could not have achieved this without the commitment and skills of all our people, whose professionalism, and continued and sustained hard work has been unfailing despite the most difficult and challenging circumstances. We are humbled and inspired to see their dedication to our patients, as well as their compassion, warmth and friendship to one another. Their work is truly recognised, respected and valued.
"But the unprecedented challenge facing us would have been made all but impossible without the help, support and generosity of countless individuals, organisations, local businesses and the wider community.
"We have been overwhelmed with tremendous offers of support and kindness - from local schools and companies making or contributing visors and clips, an army of people sewing scrubs, donations of technology to keep patients in touch with loved ones, toiletries for the essential staff care boxes, to continuous supplies of food arriving in our hospitals. It is invaluable help which has reinforced to us that the best way we will get through this pandemic is by all pulling together."
Hospital staff have made their feelings known, holding up messages of thanks in a series of photographs to mark the occasion.
Everybody across the country is being urged to mark the anniversary of the founding of the NHS on Sunday, 5 July with a final clap at 5pm,
Meanwhile, tonight (Saturday, July 4), York Hospital will join the Bar Walls and Clifford’s Tower lighting up blue, along with national landmarks, as part of a collective memorial across the country.