FIVE suspects have leapt from a lorry while it was still moving on the A1M in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group tweeted that one of its team spotted the suspect HGV near Leeming, and the lorry then failed to stop for a short time.
"Five occupants exited onto the tarmac whilst it was still rolling in lane 2," they said.
"Luckily it came to a safe stop on the verge of its own accord at low speed. Some items of interest found within."
Officers thanked the North Yorkshire Police's dog section and police helicopter for assisting in a search of nearby fields.
They said the suspects were still outstanding, adding:"Hopefully we’ve prevented some curtain-sider thefts overnight. Inquiries are ongoing."
