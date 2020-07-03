A ROUNDABOUT on a major road in East Yorkshire is currently "impassable" due to a large amount of standing water after a water main burst.

Police officers have attended the scene at the roundabout in Shiptonthorpe, east of Pocklington, where the A1079 meets the A614.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "A water main has burst this morning on the Shiptonthorpe Roundabout near Market Weighton. Traffic management is in place, the police are on site, and Yorkshire Water will be carrying out repairs." 

A £3.9 million scheme to upgrade the roundabout was completed earlier this year.