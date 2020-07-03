A ROUNDABOUT on a major road in East Yorkshire saw "impassable" this morning (Friday) after a water main burst.

Earlier today Humberside Police tweeted that officers were at the roundabout in Shiptonthorpe, east of Pocklington, where the A1079 meets the A614.

The force said: "Police are currently in attendance at the roundabout at Shiptonthorpe on the A1079 with A614. There is a large amount of standing water on the road and the roundabout is currently impassable."

Drivers were advised to avoid the area where possible.

The A1079 is said to be partially blocked still but traffic is coping well at the roundabout.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said this morning: "A water main has burst this morning on the Shiptonthorpe Roundabout near Market Weighton. Traffic management is in place, the police are on site, and Yorkshire Water will be carrying out repairs."

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Water added: "Our engineers have been on site to fix a burst main in YO43 this morning – although there may have been some disruption to water supply, the burst is now isolated and customer supplies should return to normal.

"The burst took place in a field next to the A1079. Due to the wet conditions and flat surface, water has flooded the road and Shiptonthorpe roundabout."

A £3.9 million scheme to upgrade the roundabout was completed earlier this year.