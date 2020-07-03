A ROUNDABOUT on a major road in East Yorkshire, which has recently been upgraded, is currently "impassable" due to a large amount of standing water, Humberside Police said.

Police officers are currently at the scene at the roundabout in Shiptonthorpe, east of Pocklington, where the A1079 meets the A614.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.

A £3.9 million scheme to upgrade the roundabout was completed earlier this year.