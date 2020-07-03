A ROUNDABOUT on a major road in East Yorkshire, which has recently been upgraded, is currently "impassable" due to a large amount of standing water, Humberside Police said.
Police officers are currently at the scene at the roundabout in Shiptonthorpe, east of Pocklington, where the A1079 meets the A614.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.
A £3.9 million scheme to upgrade the roundabout was completed earlier this year.
Police are currently in attendance at the roundabout at Shiptonthorpe on the A1079 with A614. There is a large amount of standing water on the road and the roundabout is currently impassable. Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible. pic.twitter.com/StFiJOBQwZ— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) July 3, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment