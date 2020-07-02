THE owners of York city centre's Argos store still can't say when it will reopen, weeks after other major retailers opened up their doors with the easing of the lockdown.
The catalogue retailer's business in Piccadilly still stands locked and dark, while most other major retailers reopened on June 15 or shortly after.
A spokesman for Argos told The Press that it opened a first phase of about 145 standalone Argos stores to customers for collections and returns on June 15 and it currently had more than 170 back open.
"We also announced yesterday that we’re working to open another 100 this month as part of our phased approach," he said.
But when asked whether York was among the 100, he said: "I’m not able to disclose stores included in the next phase of openings at this stage.
"We will keep our customers and colleagues updated as and when we re-open more stores, including the York store."
The Sainsbury's and Argos recent first quarter trading statement said that while all 573 Argos standalone stores were closed for the majority of the quarter, customers could shop with Argos online for home delivery and click and collect from Sainsbury’s stores.
"As a result of this, Argos performed very well, growing 10.7 per cent, with home delivery sales up 78 per cent and click and collect sales up 53 per cent," it said.