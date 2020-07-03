ALL pubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen in York tomorrow under the Government’s latest relaxation of the lockdown - but only some will take the opportunity.

A survey by The Press revealed a very patchy situation across the city, with different owners and managers taking very different decisions on whether it is safe and viable to throw open their doors to customers just yet.

Oscars Wine Bar and Bistro in Swinegate will be open, saying: "We couldn’t be any more delighted to welcome you back.

"We’ve been working long and hard to make sure our venue has adapted to the new health and safety requirements.”

Both Slug and Lettuce bars and restaurants, in Back Swinegate and in Low Ousegate, are also ready to reopen, saying they had made some changes to ensure customers can "sip their cocktails safely".

The Punch Bowl in Blossom Street, a Wetherspoons pub, said it would be reopening while a member of staff at the Postern Gate, another Wetherspoons in Piccadilly, said it aimed to reopen but this was provisional at this stage.

Wetherspoon’s website said preparations were almost complete for welcoming customers back and it was investing an initial £11 million to ensure that staff and customers were safe.

It added: “Social distancing measures will result in the employment of two full time staff per pub, slightly more for bigger pubs, who will regularly clean surfaces and touch points throughout the pubs.”

Il Paradiso Del Cibo in Walmgate said it was planning to reopen, following a meeting with council officials to discuss what would be needed to achieve social distancing, and Rustique in Castlegate will open.

But it emerged yesterday that three more pubs - whose licensee is Paul Crossman, who has been leading national calls for urgent action to save pubs facing huge losses due to the coronavirus crisis - won’t be reopening just yet.

The Swan tweeted that it, the Slip Inn and Volunteer Arms would all remain closed for the time being.

It added: “We’re not saying never, just not yet!

“Like many smaller community-focused pubs we will wait until we can open in a way that’s sufficiently safe, enjoyable and viable. Cheers.”