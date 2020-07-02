ONE of York's garden centres has unveiled what visitors can expect when it reopens its store restaurant on Saturday, July 4.

Dobbies Garden Centre, Upper Poppleton, which reopened its store in May, has introduced a number of strict social distancing measures to ensure the safety of diners as well as customers.

A dedicated Safety Champion will be solely responsible for ensuring all measures are being followed and will be on hand to answer questions and help staff and customers feel safe.

In line with Government guidance, team members will be required to collect contact information from customers for NHS Test and Trace.

Tables and chairs have been laid out to ensure there is a safe distance between diners, with cutlery wrapped straight from the dishwasher.

Self-service coffee machines will not be in use, but baristas will be serving hot drinks. Dobbies will also be continuing with rigorous hygiene routines, with all trays and tables sanitised after use. The restaurant has also taken additional steps when working with suppliers, with contact free and sanitised deliveries.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “Following the successful re-opening of our garden centre on 13 May, we are well-placed to restart our restaurant operations.

“The safety of our team members and customers remains Dobbies number one priority, which is why we have introduced the new role of Safety Champion.

"Not only do we want customers to feel safe, but we want them to have an enjoyable experience.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back into our York restaurant and would like to thank our team members and customers for following the measures we have implemented.”

Dobbies is allowing a limited number of customers in store at one time.

A queuing system remains in operation outside the store, with one metre markers in place to help maintain social distancing. Hand sanitising and trolley cleaning stations are available at the store entrance.

Protective screens remain installed at tills and customers are asked to pay with card or contactless. Appropriate PPE has been provided for team members who are also receiving training and regular briefings on how to keep themselves and customers safe, with rigorous hygiene routines continuing throughout the store.