AN electric bike and a push bike were both stolen in a raid on a garden shed in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after two pedal cycles were stolen from a shed at the back of a house in Portland Street, off Gillygate, between 4.45am and 5.15am on Wednesday, July 1. Three men were seen entering the shed and removing the bikes. The first bike is a Grey Dawes bike, with a rack and mudguards which also has a Bob Trotter Sticker on the frame and the second bike is a black Fiido electric bike.
Officers are appealing for information, witnesses or CCTV footage of the area to help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1247. You can also email 001247@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200111349.