POLICE in York have released CCTV images of a woman they want to speak to after a fight in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened on Main Street in Heslington between 3pm and 4pm on June 15 and involved an altercation between two women.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe she may have information which could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 1247 or email 001247@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200100993 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.