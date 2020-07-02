HEALTH chiefs have published an updated list of new Covid-19 cases - revealing that the rate of fresh cases in York has dropped further.

Public Health England has today (Thursday) updated its figures for new cases in England, broken down by local authority area.

The figures are for the week ending June 28 and show the rate of new cases in each area, based on tests that have been carried out both in laboratories (‘pillar 1’ of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (‘pillar 2’).

As such the figures gives a more comprehensive overview of the country than the daily figures for local areas that are published on the Department of Health website, which are based only on pillar 1 testing.

Yesterday, the Press revealed that the number of cases per 100,000 population in York in the week ending June 21 was 6.7. This was compared to a figure of 135.7 in Leicester, which is facing a second lockdown.

But the updated figures for the week ending June 28 show York as having 1.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, Leicester's figure was 141.3, while Bradford registered the second highest level nationally at 45.8.

A spokesperson for Public Health England yesterday told The Press that the situation in York was very different to that in Leicester.

He added: "This is why additional measures are being introduced in Leicester.

"We will continue to closely review the data for York and advise any measures that become necessary, but the measures currently in place are sufficient at this time.

"We urge everyone to follow the social distancing advice closely and seek a test if they have symptoms."