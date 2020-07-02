TWO arrests were made in North Yorkshire linked to a nationwide crackdown on organised crime, police have revealed.
The National Crime Agency says Operation Venetic has 'punched huge holes' in the UK organised crime network by arresting 746 suspects so far and seizing over £54 million in criminal cash and 77 firearms, including an AK47 assault rifle, sub machine guns, handguns, four grenades, and over 1,800 rounds of ammunition.
It said a specialist NCA team, working closely with policing partners, had also prevented rival gangs carrying out kidnappings and executions on the UK’s streets by successfully mitigating over 200 threats to life.
It said it was the biggest and most significant operation of its kind in the UK and saw the takedown of a bespoke encrypted global communication service used exclusively by criminals, called EncroChat.
North Yorkshire Police said two arrests were made in April in the Hambleton area and the two men, who were from Leeds, had since been released on bail while further inquiries were carried out.
It said officers seized £20,000 and substances suspected of being used in the manufacture of drugs.
