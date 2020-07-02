POLICE are trying to trace a man who flashed a woman on a footpath close to a quarry in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at around 8.30am on Monday, June 20 when a man, who was naked except for a belt around his waist, exposed himself to a woman, who was walking on a footpath alone close to Spaunton Quarry near Pickering.
The man is described as white, between 65 and 70 years-old, around 5ft 3ins tall of large build with thinning hair. He was carrying a couple of cameras with him and was had glasses and a green sun hat.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "At around 9.45am the same morning, as the woman walked back a long the footpath, the man was still there but wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
"Anyone with information that could help to identify the man or has any information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Owen or email Sarah.Owen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
