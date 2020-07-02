PLANS for a huge house - once home to the general manager of York's Rowntree Cocoa Works - to be turned into homes for older people have been unveiled.

Beverley House on Shipton Road, next to the Homestead Park car park, is set to be turned into 24 new homes as part of a senior living community.

The property went on the market in March 2019. New owners Inglehurst Property bought the building from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and have put in a planning application to convert the site, which is currently vacant.

Matthew Newton from Inglehurst said: “After years of sitting vacant, we are excited and proud to rejuvenate this magnificent part of York’s heritage to its former glory, especially as certain areas have fallen into disrepair.

"The unsympathetic extensions will be removed and original features of the grand villa restored."

The proposals include demolishing the recent extensions and replacing them with two new buildings.

Original architectural features of Beverley House would also be restored as part of the scheme.

The house was built in the late 19th century as a family home - and was later used as the Joseph Rowntree Trust offices, was then converted into flats and used most most recently as the Local Government Ombudsmen office.

But it has now lain empty for more than five years.

Under the plans, all 24 homes would have their own parking spaces with electric vehicle charging points within the grounds.

Mr Newton added: “The new homes will be high quality, sustainable and accessible and the grounds will also be improved through further landscaping and planting to create a vibrant new senior living community.

"A new green landscaped courtyard will be created to encourage a sense of community and inclusivity for the new residents.”

The ground floor apartments will have private gardens, with upper floor flats in the four-storey building each having their own terrace.

And a communal garden and courtyard will be built in the centre of the site.