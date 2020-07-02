TWO cars have crashed on a York road.
The accident happened at about 2.45pm today in Heslington Road, near to the entrances to St Lawrence's Primary School and The Retreat hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said an ambulance attended to check both drivers but there were no injuries, and the fire service was understood to have attended too.
First York tweeted that because of the collision, its number 66 bus would be diverting to Greendykes lane and Hull Road in both directions, adding: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."
