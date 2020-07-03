YORK’S hospitality scene is stirring back into life this weekend after a long hibernation which has hit businesses hard.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said the re-opening of retail had shown an enthusiasm for supporting local businesses, and there was ‘a sense of relief and anticipation’ about pubs and restaurants being able to trade again.

He said many had been working hard ahead of Saturday’s relaunch, with some already reporting strong bookings.

“Others don’t feel ready to reopen a table service yet and are taking their time to get the right procedures in place before they reopen with confidence. This too is to be admired, demonstrating that people’s health is really viewed as a top priority by our business owners.

“While the reduction of social distancing from two metres to one metre-plus has made things a little easier, many businesses still face the significant challenge of being housed in small, quirky old buildings.

“The BID has worked with the council, and extensions to the foot streets is a great start. Licensing for pavement seating is still necessary, but being fast-tracked, as is licensing applications themselves.

“The BID is constantly talking with traders about what they want for their area and has taken several proposals to the council, all focused on how to give businesses the flexible space they need. It is important this space is managed; ‘café culture’ in York has to feel inviting and safe. Time, though, is of the essence. We know that summer is fleeting in Yorkshire.”

Some businesses have received no government funding and desperately needed support, said Andrew. He is calling on ministers to recognise these specific challenges and offer targeted support to sectors still suffering.

The York Bid has already lobbied ministers through the RaiseTheBar campaign.

Andrew added: “Last week, together with council leader Keith Aspden, I have co-signed a letter to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick urging the government to release more funding to support businesses in York.”

Much of the city’s late-night economy is based on the special atmosphere created by a packed and buzzing pub or bar, said Andrew. The lack of overseas tourists will also impact all areas of hospitality, while theatres, conference facilities and wedding venues are still waiting for guidance on when they can start to operate normally again.

“There are some traders whose business model continues to face specific challenges. Tourist shops need visitors from further afield, but I have also spoken to a number of popular sandwich shops/ cafes which rely heavily on lunch trade from York office workers. Until those workers return, these outlets have a limited customer base. Their needs mustn’t be forgotten or side-lined.”

