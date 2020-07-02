THE latest figures confirm that it has now been 12 days since the last coronavirus related death was recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Today's figures from NHS England show that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the trust remains at 214. The last death was recorded in the trust on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further six deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 35 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,794.
Patients were aged between 54 and 92 years old. Two patients, aged 54 and 84, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.