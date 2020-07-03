AN EXHIBITION which hosts more than 1,000 teddy bears is preparing to reopen - with special protection in place for some of the bears.
The Bear House exhibit, which has been on display since 2017 at Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon, is set to open up again tomorrow (July 4).
Louise Scott, of Newby Hall and Gardens, has been preparing the bears for the reopening. Some of the bears have even been fitted with their own face masks.
The bears have been collected by Gyles Brandreth and his wife, Michele, and are permanently on display at the North Yorkshire stately home.
The Bear House is now situated in the gardens in a new purpose built home. The exhibition is free to visit with a gardens ticket.
The dolls' house collection at the hall is also set to reopen tomorrow (July 4). The collection includes more than 70 dolls' houses and was created by Caroline Hamilton and Jane Fiddick.
Further information on the reopening can be found at: www.newbyhall.com