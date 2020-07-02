A NATIONAL supermarket chain is set to reopen its cafes this weekend after a multi-million pound investment into social distancing.
Morrisons is to open 320 cafes in England this Saturday with more competitive prices and social distancing measures to keep customers safe.
The new measures that will be in place include:
- 11,000 freestanding perspex screens so customers can eat in neighbouring booths safely
- Employing hosts in each cafe to take customers to tables that will either be protected by the screens or distant from other customers
- Having hand sanitiser available at all times
- Introducing helpful signage that helps customers to navigate their way round the cafe while sticking to the one-metre-plus rule
Ali Lyons, head of cafe at Morrisons, said: "We intend to play our full part in feeding the nation and so our cafes will be safe and better value-for-money at this challenging time for customers.
"We look forward to serving them again from this Saturday."
Prices of favourites such as Fish & Chips and the Big Breakfast will be reduced to encourage customers to visit the newly-opened Morrisons cafes.
A new menu includes traditional favourites at reduced prices. Fish & Chips will be reduced from £5.60 to £4.95. Morrisons’ renowned Big Breakfast will now include a free cup of Yorkshire Tea.
For the first time there will be a takeaway bacon or sausage sandwich & hot drink deal for just £1.95 and all tea sold in the Morrisons cafe will be Yorkshire Tea from Taylors of Harrogate.
