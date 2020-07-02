YORK Council’s grandiose plans to turn everything and everyone as ‘green’ as possible will come at huge, ruinous cost as shown by the figures for the energy saving retrofitting of council houses (The Press, July 2).
The figure is £68,000 per house to save an annual £440, with six months lost rental income and the financial cost and disturbance of two removals for each home.
No sensible private home-owner would spend £68,000 to save just £8.50 per week, but there is a dearth of common sense at Council HQ because they are spending other people’s money.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
