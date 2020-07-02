LIFEGUARDS will return to three more beaches in Yorkshire this weekend, as the RNLI steps up its service to coincide with easing of Government restrictions.
Since lockdown restrictions were eased in May, the RNLI has rolled out lifeguard patrols on more than 100 beaches in England, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.
This weekend (July 4), that number will increase to more than 160, including at Runswick, Scarborough North and Filey, with lifeguards returning to Sandsend on July 11.
New measures to deal with the coronavirus mean the RNLI lifeguard service looks a little different this year.
Lifeguards will wear PPE in some situations. New protocols for all first responders mean the lifeguards may not deal with some minor first aid cases but will support people to treat themselves.
They will also try to keep socially distant from beach goers, and may need to adopt different patrol methods at times, such as not using the red and yellow flags and asking people to keep apart but close to shore.
The charity is also continuing to urge anyone planning to visit the coast to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice.
Further information can be found at: https://rnli.org/