NOMINATIONS for this year’s Community Pride awards remain open, including the Child of the Year prize.

The awards recognises children who have shown courage and kindness beyond their age, over the course of the last year.

There were three joint winners at last year’s awards ceremony, Will Cropper, Frankie Adams and Ellie Rawling.

Will Cropper was nominated after he completed the 170-mile bike Ride of the Roses, from Morecambe to Bridlington to raise money for the charity TSA.

Frankie Adams was recognised for his positive attitude in the face of adversity, as he carries on smiling despite his fight with epilepsy.

While Ellie Rawling was nominated for being a volunteer with Kitchen for Everyone York since March 2016 when she was only six years old. She has worked tirelessly for over three years to help the charity support vulnerable people in the city.

Each of the finalists showed courage and selflessness, and the judges could not separate their achievements.

The award is sponsored by Saville Group, who return for another year.

Saville Group produce technology to benefit business communication.

They supply corporations, government departments, public sector bodies, hospitals and universities both in the UK and around the world.

The Community Pride awards are supported by City of York Council and the main sponsor is Benenden Health.

As well as the Child of the Year award, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Health Service Hero, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Best Community Project award.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN.

You can also submit your nomination on The Press website at: www.yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24, when a judging panel will select three finalists from each separate category.

An overall winner will be revealed in an awards ceremony later in the year.

Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will unfortunately be unable to return.