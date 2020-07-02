EXTRA police will be deployed across East Yorkshire at the weekend as pubs, bars and restaurants reopen.

Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul Anderson said the force expected the area to become busier as people headed out to socialise together.

He said additional officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Teams and Patrol teams would be out across the force area, patrolling and checking in with local bars and pubs, to help keep everyone safe.

“Having those extra officers out on the streets means that should any issues emerge or if we find anyone to be behaving inappropriately, we can, and will, deal with them quickly," he said.

"I want to be clear that behaving anti-socially or committing offences of any kind is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“It’s important to remember, there is still a pandemic out there, government guidelines are still in place and it is the responsibility of everyone to help keep communities safe by following those guidelines.

“The vast majority of people in this area have been really good at adhering to the guidelines that have been put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 and I believe that people will continue to behave responsibly as the restrictions are eased.

“If any issues do arise, my teams and I have plans in place to deal with them, to ensure no one is put at risk and everyone can enjoy the opportunity to socialise safely."