AN NHS workers in York has revived his love for writing poetry, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and lock down period.

Richard Jenkins, who works as an MRI technician at York Hospital, has been putting his time in lock down to good use by producing poetry inspired by the pandemic.

Richard, who is in his early 30’s, said: “It was a strange source of inspiration for me.

“I’ve been working a lot on the front line in the hospital. But, when I’m not at work, I haven’t had much else to do.

“So, I thought I would try out writing again and write about coronavirus and the lock down.”

He has been writing poetry for a number of years now, since he was a young boy. However, he recently re-discovered his love for it.

Richard has been writing about his own personal experiences of the nationwide lock down, which the Government has now began to ease after over three months.

Richard said: “Everyone has their own pandemic story. It has been very scary and strange for some people. But everyone has their own personal take on what we’re all going through.”

Some of the poem’s titles include ‘Night speak dancing on a nicotine tongue’, ‘Sloth finger’ and ‘Frayed nylon for a scanner symposium’.

He started his writing when the lock down began in March, and has continued to produce the poetry work right up until now. He plans to carry on his writing in the future.

Richard moved to York earlier in the year for family reasons. However, he has been unable to see his son for over 12 weeks now, due to his mother’s underlying health conditions resulting in her needing to shield from the virus.

During the lock down he has been living with a friend in the city.

Richard’s poetry can be found on his Facebook page called ‘Letter of Marque’.