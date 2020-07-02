DIVERS will be at work in York's River Ouse today, carrying out an underwater survey for a flood defence project.
The Environment Agency says a team of five divers will be will be inspecting the bank of the river from Skeldergate Bridge to the Roomzzz hotel to assist with its £7.7 million scheme to protect Clementhorpe from flooding.
"They will locating, identifying and cataloguing the various drainage outfalls into the river," said spokeswoman Victoria McCausland.
“This survey will reduce the risk of environmental damage from grout entering the river when we install the underground grout curtain along Terry Avenue.
"This section of the York Flood Alleviation Scheme runs from Skeldergate Bridge to Rowntree Park and will cost £7.7 million and better protect 135 properties from the risk of flooding from the River Ouse.
"Planning permission for the section was granted on 11 June."
She said the aim was to start building a construction site compound and implement a traffic management plan in September, with work on the flood defences getting under way in October.