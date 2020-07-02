YORK has woken up to heavy rain today and there's more on the way over the next couple of days - but summer is set to return next week.
Forecasters say this morning's rainfall should die out, leaving cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of just 15C.
Tomorrow will be another wet and unsettled day, with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy and prolonged, and it will be a similar story on Saturday - making it difficult for pubs reopening and hoping to encourage customers into their beer gardens and terraces.
The improvement should begin on Sunday, when the sun should come out, although it will also be windy.
Next week should see more sunshine with temperatures in the high teens, and forecasters expect more fine weather as we head further into July.
