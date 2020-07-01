ANOTHER York bar has announced that it is to close its doors.

The Nook, in Castlegate, has posted on social media to say it will close at its current site from the middle of August - but hopes to reopen at a new location.

It said that "unlike other much-loved York institutions this is not happening because of Covid-19".

Instead, it said it had failed to agree a new lease at its current site.

Craig Barratt, director of The Nook, posted on Instagram to say: "We have put everything we can into The Nook and have seen that repaid by a loyal following and an increasingly strong reputation for our service, food, drinks, music and atmosphere."

He said the "good news" was that he wanted to recreate all of that in a new location.

He added: "We are actively searching now and have some good options. As soon as we have news, we will share it with you.

"If you would like to say goodbye (just for now) we will be opening for takeaway cocktails and our signature bao buns and tacos from July 4. We look forward to seeing you.

"Finally, we want to thank all of our fantastic local suppliers, staff, Castlegate neighbours and customers for your support. Down but not out!"

The Nook is described on its website as a "street food kitchen, serving quality, stand-out food from around the world in a cosy licensed bar".

Last month one of York’s most popular pubs, Brigantes, in Micklegate, announced it would not be reopening after the lockdown is lifted and was closed for good.