A TEENAGER was sprayed with an incapacitant and shot with a BB gun in a street attack in York.
The victim was one of three 18-year-olds who were targeted in Tadcaster Road, York, at about 1.30pm today (Wednesday, July 1).
Another one of the teenagers, who were on their way home from the Knavesmire at the time, was also shot with the BB gun, police revealed.
Officers are hunting two males responsible for the attack, both believed to be aged 16-18 years.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident occurred directly opposite the Tadcaster Road entrance to Hob Moor. One of the 18-year-olds was sprayed with incapacitant spray and shot with a BB gun.
"The BB gun was also used on one of the other 18-year-olds. Both men sustained bruising in the incident."
Police are appealing for information in a bid to identify the males responsible and are calling for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
You can also email 000688@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200111067 when providing any information.
