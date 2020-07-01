PUBLIC Health England is seeking to reassure York residents about the coronavirus infection rate in the city - saying the situation is "very different to that in Leicester".

Leicester has seen a second lockdown launched in the city in a bid to contain a spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

And national news outlets are reporting that a number of other cities such as Bradford are on a government "watch list" of places where local lockdowns could be required if more targeted measures fail to get to grips with fresh coronavirus spikes.

But a spokesperson for Public Health England told The Press: “The current situation in York is very different to that in Leicester.

"The number of cases being confirmed in York has a current rate of 6.7 cases per 100,000 of population.

"By comparison, over the past seven days, the number of cases per 100,000 population in Leicester was higher at 135.7, with no sign of any fall in these levels, unlike in York and other parts of the country.”

He added: "This is why additional measures are being introduced in Leicester.

"We will continue to closely review the data for York and advise any measures that become necessary, but the measures currently in place are sufficient at this time.

"We urge everyone to follow the social distancing advice closely and seek a test if they have symptoms."