THE bar walls and Clifford's Tower in York are joining landmarks across the UK which are turning blue to mark the 72nd Birthday of the NHS.
Across England, iconic landmarks which will #LightItBlue on Saturday evening for the NHS Birthday will include Blackpool Tower, the Royal Albert Hall, The Shard and Knaresborough Castle.
Richard Barker, Regional Director for North East and Yorkshire, said the anniversary of the creation of the NHS was an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who had helped respond to the coronavirus pandemic and remember those who had lost their lives. On Saturday evening, NHS leaders are asking people to put a light in their windows in remembrance of people who, have lost their lives during the pandemic.