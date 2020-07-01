There have been no further pillar one cases of coronavirus recorded in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that the total number of cases in the York area remains at 463, as it has for eight days now.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has seen an increase of two cases, with the total now standing at 1,356. While the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has seen no further cases recorded over the last 24 hours.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in the York area, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.
Nationwide, there has been a total of 313,483 pillar one cases of Covid-19. There has sadly been a total of 43,906 deaths.
The pillar one cases are lab-confirmed.