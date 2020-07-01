THERE is major police activity around the River Ouse in York this afternoon as part of a search for a missing man.
Several police vehicles are parked at the end of Marygate down by the river and searches are taking place on the Ouse.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that officers are searching that area of York as part of efforts to find missing York man Nick Gunnell.
Mr Gunnell, 55, was last seen at around 11.20am yesterday at his home address in Holgate Road in York.
