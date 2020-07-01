A MAN and a woman suffered facial cuts and bruises when they were attacked last night by two men on bikes in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the pair were walking along Hambleton Terrace at about 8.40pm when they were were approached and assaulted.
"Following the assault the two men got back on their bikes and left the scene via a snicket/cycle path in the direction of Morrisons supermarket," said a spokeswoman, adding that the victims were taken to York Hospital by ambulance.
One of the attackers, riding a bike which looked too small for him, was between 40 and 45, around 5’10’’ with a stocky build and a close shaven head and stubble, and was wearing a red sports top with a white stripe down each sleeve. The second man had untidy, blonde hair to his jawline and a thin face, and was wearing a black and khaki zipped top.
Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting ref 2200110906.
