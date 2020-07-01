THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214. The last death was recorded in the trust on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further four deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 50 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,759.
Patients were aged between 52 and 97 years old. Two patients, aged 52 and 63, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
