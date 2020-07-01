DOMESTIC abuse campaigners and their supporters are taking part in a Big Yorkshire Tour throughout July, even though many will not enter the county.

This year's cycling Tour de Yorkshire was among many events cancelled during the lockdown.

But now Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) has started its own 300-mile Big Yorkshire Tour between Selby and York via the Yorkshire Dales, the Yorkshire Coast and the North Yorks Moors.

It calls in on Sheffield, Barnsley, Harrogate, Richmond, Whitby and Scarborough en route.

From July 1 to July 31, participants will use any form of human-powered transport they like including in water, and choose how many of the 300 miles they will cover.

They are raising money to help the charity cope with a huge increase of domestic violence and abuse during the pandemic.

IDAS chief executive officer Sarah Hill said: “The lockdown has been difficult for many people, for those living with a controlling or abusive partner there will have been little to no respite or relief.

"As lockdown restrictions lift, our teams are responding to a surge in calls to our helplines and we want to make sure that everyone who contacts us receives the support they need.

“To do this we need additional funds to meet the demands and we are asking the public to support us by taking part in the tour.

"We hope that the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour will bring people together around an important cause and let people know that our support is available to anyone affected by domestic abuse.”

Participants pledge to complete their miles where they are, anywhere in the country.

Some are planning to kayak, roller skate or skateboard their miles, along with those using more traditional forms of travel, such as running, walking and cycling.

The miles can be completed in gardens, on roads or as part of daily exercise, in a household group, socially distanced groups or as individuals.

To get involved in the tour register on the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour website https://bigyorkshiretour.idas.org.uk/ and collect sponsorship or pay a one-off fee.