SEVERAL kilometres of cables were allegedly stolen at a solar and energy farm Easingwold.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened sometime between 9.30pm last Friday and 4.30am last Saturday at Boscar Grange Solar & Energy Farm just outside Easingwold.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information about the theft.
In particular, it is appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles travelling along or using the lay-by near to Boscar Grange Farm around the same time.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Arthur, or email Michael.Arthur@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 1220010989.
