AN EAST Yorkshire attraction has been awarded the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard and consumer mark.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington has obtained the accreditation from Visit England. The ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark means businesses can demonstrate that they are adhering to Government and public health guidance, have carried out a Covid-19 risk assessment and checked that they have the required processes in place.

General manager Marie Gascoigne said : “It is very important that we can demonstrate that we are following all the government guidance, and that we have prepared as necessary to reopen even more facilities, including the house, this coming Saturday (4 July). This accreditation should help to reassure our visitors before they come to see us in the coming weeks.”

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will continue with its phased reopening this weekend - the next phase starts on Saturday and will include the house and play area.

The cafe will remain a takeaway service only; however, on Saturday, benches will be placed on the patio area of the Clock Tower cafe and also the grassed area in front, for use by customers. The venue will also be taking bookings for the holiday cottages from Saturday.

This second phase follows the earlier reopening of the zoo, the gardens (including the walled garden), the Ice Cream parlour, the Welcome Centre and the toilets.

For the time being, the putting green, golf course, giant games, and Worklink will remain closed, as will Flamborough Lighthouse.

For full details of the facilities available, opening hours, and admission prices, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk