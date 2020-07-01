A POPULAR York pub has given customers a first glimpse of its new socially-distanced layout ahead of its reopening this weekend.

The Black Swan Inn, on Peasholme Green, which has been closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus crisis, is one of the many bars, pubs and restaurants reopening in York from Saturday.

Landlady Maggie Anderton said the team are "excited" about the pub opening again.

Inside the Black Swan Inn now ahead of its reopening

Safety measures put in place by the pub ahead of its reopening on Saturday include moving all tables at least one metre apart.

They have been positioned so customers will have their backs to the nearest table wherever possible.

Tables are positioned at least one metre apart

There will be one entrance and one exit, and sanitiser points by the entrance and outside the toilets.

There will be no service at the bar, with table service only inside. Customers in the beer garden will be able to order through a window, so they can queue at a social distance.

The pub's beer garden is still being rebuilt, but will look similar to this on Saturday

Staff will be wearing masks, and disposable gloves whilst bringing food out.

In addition, there will be extra cleaning.

As the pub can only have customers who are seated, people are encouraged to book a table, as they are available on a first come, first served basis.

Maggie said the past few months have been "tough" - "especially over the sunny bank holiday weekends."

These two pictures show what the pub looked like inside before lockdown

"But I’m very grateful for the support from the government, and the time has been used to make some improvements to the pub," she added.

"It’s hard for pubs, the summer trade is what gives us a buffer to get through the quieter months and we’ve lost a big chunk of that, but hopefully things will come right.

"I can’t wait to see my team again! It’s a bit sad in a way that things will be so different, but we’ve tried to keep at as close to a normal pub experience as we can, within the restrictions.

"It’ll be more different for the staff I think."

She said it has been a "bit stressful" getting the pub ready for reopening as "we want to get it right!"

"But we’ve worked really hard and we’re delighted to be able to open our doors again, we’ve all missed the customers too."

She commented: "We’re hopeful that we can still provide good, friendly hospitality while keeping everyone safe!"