A MAN who hit a doorman for refusing his friend entry has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Simon Andrew Fletcher could be jailed for 12 weeks if he enters Kuda in the next 12 months.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said the incident occurred because the door staff at the York centre nightclub didn’t give a reason for refusing Fletcher’s friend entry.

District judge Adrian Lower told the defendant: “Door staff have the right to refuse anyone entry whenever they want to.

“You may have thought (the doorman) was being heavy handed, being a bit of a ‘jobsworth’ and that he was acting completely over the top.

“There was no problem that you saw.

“But door staff are entitled to refuse entry to anyone at any time.”

He added: “The doorman doesn’t have to put up with being assaulted in the course of his work.”

Fletcher, 30, of Changing Lives hostel in Clarence Street, York, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with a condition he does 100 hours’ unpaid work.

A second condition excludes him from the nightclub.

Mr Butterworth told York Magistrates Court Fletcher has previous convictions for violence.

On September 8, he insulted the doorman outside the Clifford Street venue.

Fletcher hit the doorman on the side of the face.

The pair were separated and Fletcher took off his shirt and faced the doorman in a confrontational way before kicking him.

The doorman suffered reddening behind his ear.

For Fletcher, Emily Calman said he “had a very rough period last year.”

He had been hit hard by the death of his grandfather shortly before the incident and his mental health had deteriorated.

Since September 8, he had served a prison sentence for domestic violence imposed in February 2020. He had also started counselling.

“He wants to move on with his life,” she said.

Fletcher planned to start work in the next couple of weeks and was hoping to get his own accommodation.