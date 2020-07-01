A VIRTUAL Mini Literature Festival was held at a York independent school last week, inspired by the themes of 'community' and 'friendship'.

All pupils across St Peter's School, and all departments, were invited to take part in virtual activities including a literary inspired escape room, creative writing tasks, quizzes and the launch of the school’s top 100 summer reads.

The festival was hosted by the school's English department and library.

To mark the event and to celebrate the theme, staff and pupils, old and new, were also asked to contribute to creating a short video celebrating ‘St Peter’s Together’ - where all read poems inspired by friendship, support and community.

Ella Mallard, head of English, said: “These past few months have been a challenge in so many ways and yet there have also been numerous moments of real brightness, fun and unity. Our mini literature festival was created to celebrate this through our theme of ‘community and friendship’. What better place to find visions of support and society than through the wonderful world of literature? And what better place to celebrate them than at the heart of our school community - with our incredible staff and pupils.”

Jeremy Walker, headmaster, added: “Well done to all who took part in the Mini Literature Festival and thank you to the English department and library staff who made it all happen. Peterites are a creative crowd and it was wonderful to see pupils, former pupils and colleagues taking part.

“As John Donne himself said ‘No man is an island’ - and what we have celebrated above anything else this year (and this term especially) is the value of support and the strength of the St Peter’s community. Our school community has never been stronger than in the last few months and I have hugely enjoyed being involved in this project.”

You can watch the video on the St Peter’s School website: https://www.stpetersyork.org.uk/st_peters_13_18/news_calendar/mini-literature-festival